Hear Finneas’ Clever New Holiday Song ‘Another Year’

Finneas takes a clever look at the Christmas season with his new holiday song “Another Year.”

“Never snows in L.A. / You’d never know it was a holiday,” the songwriter sings over stark piano chords. “I don’t believe that Jesus Christ was born to save me / That’s an awful lot of pressure for a baby.”

In a statement, Finneas noted that he wrote the tune last Christmas, “with a year of uncertainty ahead of us.” He continued, “Had I known anything I know now about how 2020 would go, I don’t think I would have changed a word. I hope wherever this song finds you, it brings you some small dose of comfort. The horizon is bright, I think.”

He paired the song with holiday-themed merchandise emblazoned with mistletoe and “Another Year” lyrics.

The track continues a productive year for the producer, following a trio of recent singles (“Where the Poison Is,” “Can’t Wait to Be Dead,” “What They’ll Say About Us”) and a deluxe version of his 2019 debut EP, Blood Harmony. His other 2020 credits include songs with Tove Lo, Halsey, Demi Lovato “Commander in Chief”), Justin Bieber (“Lonely”) and sister Billie Eilish (“My Future”), among others.

He recently secured three 2021 Grammy nods for his collaborations with Eilish: “everything i wanted” is up for Song of the Year and Record of the Year; and “No Time to Die,” the upcoming theme song to the James Bond film of the same name, is nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

In late November, Finneas accompanied Eilish at the 2020 AMAs to perform her song “Therefore I Am.” He joined the singer on guitar, decked out in a face mask.