Finneas Rips Through Rousing ‘Can’t Wait to Be Dead’ on ‘Colbert’

Finneas performed his recent single, “Can’t Wait to Be Dead,” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Thursday, January 14th.

For the performance, the musician and his small backing band set up in a giant warehouse space with an exceedingly large American flag hanging from the rafters. The track boasts some thumping heartland rock vibes, although Finneas uses that as a platform on which to ostensibly express his frustration with increasing polarization, especially on the internet: “Nobody knows any better, anyway,” Finneas bellows during the pre-chorus, “I think we’re thinking the same thing/If this is how it ends, I wasn’t listening.”

Finneas released “Can’t Wait to Be Dead” last October, one of four singles he dropped during 2020 along with “What They’ll Say About Us,” “Where the Poison Is,” and “Another Year.” The tracks follow his debut solo EP, Blood Harmony, which arrived in 2019.

In 2020, Finneas also greatly expanded his production and songwriting purview, partnering with sister Billie Eilish on a few songs while also working with Demi Lovato, Kid Cudi, Justin Bieber, Halsey, Tove Lo, and more.