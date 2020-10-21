Finneas Sings About His Hatred of the Internet on ‘Can’t Wait to Be Dead’

Finneas examines his relationship to online discourse on his new single “Can’t Wait to Be Dead,” released on Wednesday. In it, the artist expresses his frustration with political upheaval and racism in the U.S. (“Fuck your Confederate flag”), a country that appears to have only grown more divided on social media.

“I’m happy for this song to mean anything to anyone who listens to it, but, to me, it’s a song about my relationship with the internet,” Finneas said in a statement. “Especially in an election year. Especially during a pandemic. Sometimes, the internet makes me laugh, sometimes it makes me cry, sometimes it makes me hopeful. But sometimes, it really makes me wanna be dead.”

“Can’t Wait to Be Dead” follows Finneas’ previous single, “What They’ll Say About Us,” written in support of recent Black Lives Matter protests. He performed the song live for Save Our Stages Fest, dedicating it to the family of actor Nick Cordero, who died of complications related to Covid-19. Finneas also teamed up with Demi Lovato for the political ballad “Commander In Chief,” co-written with Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter, and Eren Cannata. He released his Blood Harmony EP in October 2019, followed by a deluxe version in August 2020.