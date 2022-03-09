Hear Finneas Cover Bon Iver’s ‘Flume’ for Spotify Singles

Finneas has shared a cover of Bon Iver’s “Flume,” along with a new recording of his own song “Medieval,” as part of the Spotify Singles series highlighting artists nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys. Listen here.

“[I’m] honored to finally be able to get into the brand new and beautiful Spotify Studios to record these songs in these special arrangements,” Finneas noted in a statement.

“Medieval” comes off Finneas’ recent debut album, Optimist. The musician has five Grammy nods in total at this year’s ceremony: Best New Artist; Record of the Year and Song of the Year (both for sister Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever“); and Album of the Year (for Happier Than Ever, and Justin Bieber’s Justice, on which he co-wrote “Lonely”).

“It’s always disbelief,” he told Rolling Stone of the nominations. “We’re always like, ‘Man, that’s crazy.’ To go back to last year, when we won Record of the Year …we were sitting that audience, certain it was going to be Megan Thee Stallion, and even more certain that it wasn’t going to be us. So, you know, there’s footage of us winning that last year. And it looks like we watched a jump-scare in a move, you know? You should use some sort of realism and not expect to be nominated and win Grammys all the time. And we definitely don’t. So, it’s always a shock to be nominated. It’s always an honor.”

Finneas and Billie Eilish also collaborated on songs for the new Pixar film, Turning Red, which premiers on Disney+ this Friday. The pair recently shared “Nobody Like U,” which they penned for the movie’s animated boyband, 4*TOWN.