Finneas and Claudia Sulewski Make Us Wish We Were Boo’d Up in Paris in New Video

Oh, to have a boo — and to be in Paris. On Friday, Finneas dropped the phone-recorded music video for his new song “Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa,” an ode to his girlfriend Claudia Sulewski — and we’re going to admit it: we’re lowkey jealous of how cute these two are.

“She could be the Mona Lisa/If the Mona Lisa had a prettier face,” Finneas sings in the chorus. “This could be heaven/If heaven was an actual place.” The video follows the adorable couple as they take really cute recordings during their time in Paris, including the two cuddling in bed, posing in front of a bathroom mirror, and sharing a kiss while visiting the Eiffel Tower.

“For the record, this is not what I wanted/I wanted my heart to remain in my pocket,” he sings in the second verse, referring to the time they met on a dating app sometime in 2018. “She took it out and wrote her name right on it.”

The new song follows the release of “Naked” earlier this year and his album Optimist — with songs like “The 90s,” “Love is Pain,” and “What They’ll Say About Us” — last year. He also joined Lizzy McAlpine on “Hate to Be Lame.”

“Hope you love the song and the music video made by the one and only @claudiasulewski,” wrote Finneas on Instagram, teasing the video directed by his girlfriend.