 Finneas Previews Debut Album With 'A Concert Six Months From Now'
Finneas Previews Debut Album With ‘A Concert Six Months From Now’

A music video for the song was filmed an empty Hollywood Bowl

Finneas will release his debut album, Optimist, on October 15th via Interscope. The musician has shared the first single off the album, “A Concert Six Months From Now,” along with a music video filmed at the Hollywood Bowl.

The video, directed by Sam Bennett, sees Finneas moving around an empty Hollywood Bowl at night as he sings the emotive, acoustic song.

Finneas has recently been supporting his sister Billie Eilish as she promotes her new album, Happier Than Ever. The musician has appeared in two live performance videos for Vevo alongside Eilish for her songs “Your Power” and “Male Fantasy.” Finneas also starred in the music video for James Blake’s recent single, “Say What You Will.”

Besides Eilish, Finneas has collaborated with several musicians so far this year. In February, he teamed up with Until the Ribbon Breaks for a reimagining of “What They’ll Say About Us” and in March he dueted with Ashe on “Till Forever Falls Apart.”

Optimist follows Finneas’ 2019 EP, Blood Harmony. The album is not yet available for pre-order, but fans can pre-save it here.

Optimist Tracklist:

1. A Concert Six Months From Now
2. The Kids Are All Dying
3. Happy Now?
4. Only a Lifetime
5. The 90s
6. Love Is Pain
7. Peaches Etude
8. Hurt Locker
9. Medieval
10. Someone Else’s Star
11. Around My Neck
12. What They’ll Say About Us
13. How It Ends

