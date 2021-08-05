Finneas Previews Debut Album With ‘A Concert Six Months From Now’

Finneas will release his debut album, Optimist, on October 15th via Interscope. The musician has shared the first single off the album, “A Concert Six Months From Now,” along with a music video filmed at the Hollywood Bowl.

The video, directed by Sam Bennett, sees Finneas moving around an empty Hollywood Bowl at night as he sings the emotive, acoustic song.

“Optimist”, my debut album will be available everywhere on October 15. The first track “A Concert Six Months From Now” is out now along with the official video ♥️ hope you enjoy, I can’t wait for you to hear the whole record https://t.co/k7m3Bd0TH3 pic.twitter.com/YXmiJB1YP7 — FINNEAS (@finneas) August 5, 2021

Finneas has recently been supporting his sister Billie Eilish as she promotes her new album, Happier Than Ever. The musician has appeared in two live performance videos for Vevo alongside Eilish for her songs “Your Power” and “Male Fantasy.” Finneas also starred in the music video for James Blake’s recent single, “Say What You Will.”

Besides Eilish, Finneas has collaborated with several musicians so far this year. In February, he teamed up with Until the Ribbon Breaks for a reimagining of “What They’ll Say About Us” and in March he dueted with Ashe on “Till Forever Falls Apart.”

Optimist follows Finneas’ 2019 EP, Blood Harmony. The album is not yet available for pre-order, but fans can pre-save it here.

Optimist Tracklist:

1. A Concert Six Months From Now

2. The Kids Are All Dying

3. Happy Now?

4. Only a Lifetime

5. The 90s

6. Love Is Pain

7. Peaches Etude

8. Hurt Locker

9. Medieval

10. Someone Else’s Star

11. Around My Neck

12. What They’ll Say About Us

13. How It Ends