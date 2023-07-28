Here’s Where Phans Can Still Find Phish Tickets Online This Summer

It’s been a busy summer for Phish, as the band kicked off its 23-date tour earlier this July. While the group is still on the road through Labor Day Weekend — including a return to Madison Square Garden for a week-long gig, months after the group’s annual New Year’s Eve shows — Phish will return to the stage for a fall tour scheduled for October. If you’re still looking for tickets to one of Phish’s upcoming concerts, here’s everywhere you can find available seats online.

Where to Buy Phish Tickets Online

Phish-heads that want to check out the remaining dates for Phish’s summer tour or upcoming fall dates — now on sale through Phish’s website and Ticketmaster — have a few ways to buy tickets online. Tickets don’t appear to be sold out on sites like Ticketmaster at the time of this writing, though standard admission and floor seats are currently sold out on the site for most of this month’s MSG dates. First, check the band’s website for available tickets, but if your town’s sold out, here’s everywhere else you can find a stub online.

1. Find Phish Tickets on Ticketmaster

Phish tickets are currently available on Ticketmaster for both the summer tour and fall 2023 tour shows. (Prices listed include all the ticket fees, but not tax.) Shop Phish tickets on Ticketmaster.

2. Find Phish Tickets on Vivid Seats

Phish-heads can use the promo code RS2023 to take $20 off orders of $200+ on VividSeats.com. We’ve spotted available floor seats for upcoming gigs previously sold out on Ticketmaster, as well as 7-day MSG passes starting around the $350 mark. Shop Phish tickets on Vivid Seats.

Buy Phish Tickets at Vivid Seats

3. Find Phish Tickets at StubHub

StubHub also has Phish tickets available right now, including 7-day MSG tickets ranging in price for $54 all the way up to $4500. We’ve also seen tickets for Saturday night’s show selling for as low as $54, with general admission floor seats at $890. (Ticketmaster currently has single tickets on sale for as low as $90+ for the same night.) Shop Phish Tickets on StubHub.

4. Find Phish Tickets on TicketNetwork

Both multi-day MSG passes and single-day Phish tickets are currently available on resale site TicketNetwork. Prices range from $76 for Friday’s show in New York City, and go up to about $275 for floor seats, though that doesn’t include the service and delivery fees before checkout. Shop Phish tickets on TicketNetwork.

Where to Buy Phish Madison Square Garden Tickets Online

Phans can find available Phish tickets for the seven-date and single-day Madison Square Garden concerts online at the band’s website and on Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, StubHub, and TicketNetwork (though it’s worth noting you might be paying more for your ticket on a reseller site than it originally sold for online).

When Does Phish Fall Tour Start?

If you miss Phish’s summer tour, the band will embark on an eight-date fall 2023 tour, which kicks off in October at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The band will also play shows in Dayton, Ohio, and wrap up in Chicago at the United Center on October 15. Tickets are now on sale at Ticketmaster.

Phish Fall Tour Schedule

Oct. 6 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 8 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 10 – Dayton, OH @ Wright State University Nutter Center

Oct. 11 – Dayton, OH @ Wright State University Nutter Center

Oct. 13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Oct. 14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Oct. 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center