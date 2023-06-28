Where to Buy Tickets to Doja Cat’s ‘The Scarlet Tour’

Doja Cat fans are having a good month.

After releasing the comeback single “Attention,” Doja Cat announced ‘The Scarlet Tour‘; the rapper’s first-ever arena-level headlining tour. The tour, which spans 24 dates in North America, will also feature supporting acts Ice Spice and Doechii on select dates. The tour kicks off in San Francisco on Halloween and concludes on Dec. 13 in Chicago.

However, given Doja Cat’s popularity, Kittenz might have trouble getting their paws on tickets to one of her stops. To help, we’ve outlined a complete guide below on where to buy Doja Cat tickets online right now.

Where to Buy Doja Cat Tickets Online

Doja Cat tour tickets are being released through Ticketmaster, with general sale tickets available starting on Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m. local time (landing page here).

Buy Doja Cat Tickets Ticketmaster

However, you can sometimes find better prices — and get early access to tickets — by buying through resale sites like Vivid Seats and StubHub. Below are a few of the best places to find Doja Cat tickets online ahead of her upcoming tour.

Best Prices*: Vivid Seats

Best Refund Policy: StubHub

Also Check: TicketNetwork

*as of writing

1. Find Doja Cat Tickets on Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats currently has Doja Cat tickets starting at around $100 for most tour dates. As always, Vivid Seats guarantees ticket authenticity and fast delivery (either physically or digitally) before the show. Use promo code RS2023 to take $20 off your order at VividSeats.com. Also, if you’ve used Vivid Seats before, be sure to enroll in the rewards program.

Buy Doja Cat Tickets Vivid Seats

2. Find Doja Cat Tickets on StubHub

Doja Cat ticket prices on StubHub are currently the same or slightly more expensive than those at Vivid Seats (most shows are starting in the $110-$115 range). One draw with StubHub is their ticket refund policy, which promises a StubHub credit for 120% of the amount you paid if the event is canceled.

Buy Doja Cat Tickets StubHub

3. Find Doja Cat Tickets on TicketNetwork

Another place to find Doja Cat tickets is TicketNetwork, where we’re seeing Doja Cat ticket prices starting around $120. No matter which tour date or seat you chose, you can take $10 off your order at TicketNetwork with code TNTIX.

When is Doja Cat Touring?

Doja Cat’s Scarlet Tour is scheduled to last around a month and a half, starting on Oct. 31 and ending on Dec. 13. Here’s a complete list of Doja Cat’s tour dates for her 2023 tour, plus details on which days you can see Doechii and Ice Spice.

Oct. 31 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

Nov. 2 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

Nov. 3 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

Nov. 5 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *

Nov. 6 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

Nov. 8 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

Nov. 10 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

Nov. 13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

Nov. 15 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

Nov. 16 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

Nov. 19 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

Nov. 21 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center #

Nov. 24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

Nov. 26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

Nov. 27 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena #

Nov. 29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

Nov. 30 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

Dec. 2 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden #

Dec. 4 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena #

Dec. 7 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center #

Dec. 8 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center #

Dec. 10 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #

Dec. 11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

Dec. 13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center #

*with support from Doechii

#with support from Ice Spice