Fifty Fifty Tap Sabrina Carpenter for New Version of Hit Single ‘Cupid’

Fifty Fifty have dropped a reworked version of their recent single “Cupid” featuring Sabrina Carpenter. The track, dubbed “Cupid Twin Ver.,” sees Carpenter adding her vocals to the buoyant pop number.

“Cupid” was originally released in February and has since become a recording-breaking hit, as well as a TikTok obsession. The group became the fastest K-pop group ever to enter the U.S Billboard Hot 100 chart and the single became the the highest charting song by a K-pop girl group at Top 40 radio.

Last month, Fifty Fifty — Sio, Saena, Aran and Keena — teamed up with Kaliii for bubblegum pop single “Barbie Dreams,” off the Barbie soundtrack. On the song, the group sing about Barbie’s fantastic, plastic life. “When I close my eyes/ It’s a fantasy/ Perfect plastic life in a magazine/ Then when I wake up, it’s reality,” they croon.

“Barbie Dreams” marked Fifty Fifty’s first major release since the viral success of “Cupid. They also dropped EP The Fifty last year.

Carpenter, meanwhile, has been on tour for much of the year. In April, she was forced to cancel a show just before she hit the stage at the Keller Auditorium in Portland due to a “credible security threat.” “I can’t tell you how much it breaks my heart,” she wrote on social media at the time. “This is the last thing I want to do.” Her most recent LP, Emails I Can’t Send, arrived in 2022.

Later this month, Carpenter will join Taylor Swift for several Latin America tour dates on the Eras Tour. “Mexico, Argentina and Brazil: We are bringing The Eras Tour to you this year!” Swift wrote on Instagram. “Sweet angel princess @sabrinacarpenter will be joining us on all of the shows!”