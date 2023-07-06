Fifty Fifty Drops ‘Barbie Dreams’ Featuring Kaliii From ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack

This “Cupid” has Barbie dreams in every area code! On Thursday, Fifty Fifty and Kaliii — who’ve found virality on TikTok — released the bubblegum pop single for the Barbie soundtrack, “Barbie Dreams.”

“When I close my eyes/It’s a fantasy/Perfect plastic life in a magazine,” the group — Sio, Saena, Aran and Keena — sings in the repeating chorus, as they celebrate being “Gorgeous, gorgeous girls.”

The track then welcomes a rap verse from Kaliii: “Ken go spin when I close my eyes/It’s a fantasy/Perfect plastic life in a magazine, ’cause I’m a 10/Pink corvette, let’s paint the rims/I give looks and set the trends/We all look good and set the trends.”

The release comes hours after Billie Eilish announced she’ll be joining the film’s soundtrack with “What Was I Made For?” later this month. “We made this song for Barbie and it means the absolute worrrrllld to me,” Eilish wrote on Instagram. “This movie is gonna change ur lives and hopefully this song will too. Get ready to sob.”

Since the soundtrack announcement in late May, Dua Lipa released “Dance the Night,” Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice dropped “Barbie World,” PinkPantheress arrived with “Angel,” Karol G dropped “Watati,” and Charli XCX released “Speed Drive.”

“I don’t read a lot of scripts, but it was just everything I want in a movie,” Ronson told Rolling Stone of working on the soundtrack. “I was like, ‘If I don’t get this gig, this is gonna be my favorite movie of the year.’ ” Trending DeSantis Slammed by ‘Peaky Blinders’ Team for Bizarre Campaign Ad The Brain Behind ‘Barbie’: Inside the Brilliant Mind of Greta Gerwig Britney Spears Allegedly Hit in the Face by NBA Star Victor Wembanyama’s Security, Files Police Report Robert De Niro's Daughter Says Her Son Leandro Died After Buying Fentanyl-Laced Pills

Rolling Stone also caught up with Margot Robbie about the film’s soundtrack. “You’re hearing lyrics that are responding to what’s happening onscreen, so the music became more than just music — it became a device to enhance what the audience was watching and experiencing and got to be the voice of the audience,” she said.

“Barbie Dreams” marks Fifty Fifty’s first major release since the virality of their song “Cupid” on TikTok. They also dropped EP The Fifty last year. As for Kaliii, she’s found success after the release of “Area Codes,” which opened her EP Toxic Chocolate: Area Codes Edition earlier this year.