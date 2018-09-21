Hear Fifth Harmony’s Dinah Jane’s New Solo Single ‘Bottled Up’

Dinah Jane is the latest Fifth Harmony member to make her solo debut. On the bubbly “Bottled Up,” the 21-year-old is joined by Marc E. Bassy and Ty Dolla $ign.

On the mid-tempo tune, Jane makes references to her girl group’s massive “Work From Home” while showing her appreciate for her partner. She shirks vices like one-night stands in favor of something real, drinking and getting “high as fuck” because she’s so “bottled up,” as she delivers on the chorus.

Back in March, Fifth Harmony announced that they would go on an indefinite hiatus. The group formed in 2012 on The X-Factor and released three albums. The girl group was originally a five-person unit before Camila Cabello departed in 2016. Their 2017 self-titled LP was their first and only album as a four-person group.

Jane previously teased her solo career as a guest artist on RedOne and French Montana’s joint single “Boom Boom.” She has yet to reveal plans for a solo album yet.