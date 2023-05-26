Fifth Harmony’s Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui Reunite for First Time Since 2018 Hiatus

The sisterhood of Fifth Harmony remains intact. On Friday, Dinah Jane shared footage of herself reuniting with Lauren Jauregui during the release party for Jauregui’s new EP In Between for the first time since the girl group announced its hiatus in 2018.

“It’s always love on my end,” Dinah Jane captioned the post, alongside photos and a video of Jane and Jauregui dancing and sharing a hug during the party. “Congratulations on the incredible masterpiece you released sis.”

“[It] was so good being in the presence of family again,” Jane added.

“I LOVE YOU,” commented Jauregui on the post, which included photos of Jane with Jauregui’s parents and Jane’s manager.

The reunion marks the first time the two singers — who formed Fifth Harmony with Camila Cabello, Ally Brooke, and Normani — connected publicly since the group’s split.

“They would see each other in passing during the launch of their solo careers, but this was the first time since hiatus they got to hang out, talk stories, and just love and empower each other,” a source tells Rolling Stone.

Jane and Jauregui’s meetup also comes several months after the group celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the group’s formation in July 2022. (Rolling Stone commemorated the occasion by ranking the group’s best 27 songs.)

"It's the official 10-year anniversary of Fifth Harmony and the gratitude that I have for each one of these women and the experience of being part of something so special sticks with me to this day," Jauregui tweeted at the time.

“Ahhh how time fliess aha happy 10yrs,” wrote Jane for her part. “love y’all always x.”

As for the Fifth Harmony members’ careers as solo artists: Jauregui dropped her second EP In Between Friday, Jane is set to release her first music since 2020 this year, Ally Brooke collaborated with Deorro on “La Cita” last summer, and Normani joined Calvin Harris, Tinashe, and Offset on “New to You” last year.