Fifth Harmony Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of Their Formation: ‘Forever Grateful’

With songs like “Work From Home,” “Down,” and “Worth It,” Fifth Harmony cemented itself as one of modern pop’s greatest girl groups. On Wednesday, several members of 5H — originally comprising Ally Brooke Hernandez, Dinah Jane Hansen, Camila Cabello, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani — celebrated the 10-year anniversary of their formation.

As the hashtag #10YearsOfFifthHarmony went viral on Twitter and Rolling Stone ranked the group’s 27 best songs, Normani, Jauregui, and Hernandez commemorated the milestone on social media. (Only Cabello, who left the group in December 2016, has yet to address the anniversary.)

“It’s the official 10-year anniversary of Fifth Harmony and the gratitude that I have for each one of these women and the experience of being part of something so special sticks with me to this day,” Jauregui tweeted. “Today, I’m playing @RadioCity in NY with my own music. Such an iconic venue and moment and I know it wouldn’t be possible without Fifth Harmony and the amazing doors it opened for me and the incredible lessons it taught me.”

with my own music. Such an iconic venue and moment and I know it wouldn’t be possible without Fifth Harmony and the amazing doors it opened for me and the incredible lessons it taught me. It also happens to be a new moon in Leo and the alignment of all three things is not lost on — PRELUDE (@LaurenJauregui) July 27, 2022

She added, “I feel so blessed to do what I love and I’m so ready for everything to come. Thank you to the #Harmonizers for staying down for us after all these years. You all are magic. Thank you for making our dreams come true together and now individually.”

Normani followed suit, reposting a tweet from MTV with a photo of the group from their time on The X Factor. “10 years,” she wrote with a set of mind-blown emojis. “Forever grateful.”

10 years 🤯🤯🤯🤯 forever grateful 🤍 https://t.co/qxB366MDz1 — Normani (@Normani) July 27, 2022

The night before, Jauregui and Normani shared a sweet moment on Twitter, with Jauregui congratulating her former bandmate on three Video Music Award nominations for her song “Wild Side” with Cardi B. “MANI!!! Fuck yes!! So deserved!!!! YAYYYYY,” Jauregui tweeted. Normani replied, “My heart. thank you angel. ily so much.”

Meanwhile, Ally Brooke shared a compilation of video clips from “Worth It,” “Boss,” “He Like That,” “Work From Home,” “Sledgehammer,” and the closing scene of “Don’t Say You Love Me.”

“To the people I met. To the history made. To my life changing,” she wrote. “I’m proud of my part and beyond grateful. 7/27.”

Dinah shared a circulated Twitter meme of the group’s “Work From Home” performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Ahhh how time fliess aha happy 10yrs mijitasss,” she wrote. “love y’all always x.”

ahhh how time fliess aha happy 10yrs mijitasss 🤧 love y’all always x https://t.co/lzwj2Q04ty — ♕MsJane (@dinahjane) July 27, 2022

The group’s former tour manager Will Bracey shared a slideshow of photos with the women, captioning them: “7/27 — 10 years @fifthharmony my life forever changed and forever grateful.” On his Instagram Story, he added, “God bless you girls for the memories. Will always honor your story… You ladies were lightning rods.”

Fifth Harmony was formed on July 27, 2012, by Simon Cowell on The X Factor. After finishing third on the competition show, the group dropped the EP Better Together in 2013, followed up by the full-length Reflection in 2015 (featuring songs like “Worth It” and “Sledgehammer”). They released their second LP, 7/27, on the heels of the massive success of “Work From Home,” in 2016. Cabello left the group in December of that year for a solo career. Fifth Harmony would continue as a four-piece and drop another LP, titled Fifth Harmony, before announcing their indefinite hiatus in 2018.

Ten years after their formation — and four years after the group’s disbanding — each member is now pursuing a career as a solo artist. Cabello released her third LP Familia last month; Brooke recently collaborated with Deorro on “La Cita”; Jauregui is on tour with Banks; Normani released her single “Fair”; and Jane is teasing a return to music after dropping “Missed a Spot” in 2020.