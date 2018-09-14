FIDLAR Blast Government Corruption, EDM on Fiery New Song ‘Too Real’

FIDLAR rail against a politically fractured, headline-obsessed, technology-riddled United States in their explosive new song “Too Real.”

Throughout the clattering track, the indie-punk band call out government corruption, smartphones and EDM. “I’m sick of being in this stupid place/ I’m sick of being a part of someone’s database,” shouts frontman Zac Carper over a gnarly, bluesy riff. “And all the bullshit bands that are on the charts/ Yeah, motherfuckers, you know who you are/ Let’s pretend that EDM didn’t happen at all/ And the politics are why you drink alcohol.”

Elsewhere, Carper fumes, “Of course, the government’s gonna fuckin’ lie” and ponders, “Why the hell is everybody on their phone? Why is the answer to life on the fuckin’ phone?”

The quartet paired the track with a surreal, occasionally disturbing video built from news footage (coverage of the California wildfires) and pop culture clips (including snippets of The Andy Griffith Show, Kermit the Frog, Hugh Jackman in The Fountain, the Care Bears and Rambo).

FIDLAR recently teased a finished new album on Instagram, which follows 2015’s Too. Their North American fall tour begins tonight, Friday, in Boston.