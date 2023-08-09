Fever Ray Searches for Truth in Sweden’s Snowy Tundra in ‘North’ Video

Fever Ray’s Karin Dreijer ventures into a snowy expanse in the new music video for “North,” a track off their recent album, Radical Romantics, co-produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Directed by longtime collaborator Martin Falck, the “North” video finds Fever Ray smack in the middle of the Swedish tundra, surrounded by ice, snow, distant mountains, and what look like shifting, crumbling glaciers.

“‘North’ is about the desire to find out what is true, the curiosity and courage to sit with the most difficult emotions,” Dreijer said in a statement. “It’s about the task of weighing words against actions, of letting go and the stillness that comes afterward.”

Along with sharing the new video for “North,” Fever Ray also announced a new slate of North American dates for their “There’s No Place I’d Rather Be” tour in support of Radical Romantics. The short run kicks off on Nov. 5 in Austin, Texas, and wraps with a previously-announced show at Corona Capital in Mexico City on Nov. 18. During all shows (except the one in Mexico City), Fever Ray will receive support from musician/drag queen Christeene.

Fever Ray released Radical Romantics back in March, marking their first new album in six years, following 2017’s Plunge. Reznor and Ross contributed to two songs on the album, “North” and “Even It Out,” while Dreijer also worked closely with their brother and bandmate in the Knife, Olof Dreijer. Trending Two Teens Hitchhiked to a Concert. 50 Years Later, They Haven't Come Home Trump Pushes Total Lie About Georgia Prosecutor Sleeping With Gang Member Uncovered ‘Fraudulent Elector’ Memo Reveals Details of Plot to Overturn 2020 Election: Report Trump Promises to Violate Protective Order

Fever Ray Tour Dates

Nov. 5 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

Nov. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Nov. 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Nov. 10 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

Nov. 12 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Nov. 14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Nov. 18 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital