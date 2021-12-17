Fetty Wap Arrested at Newark Airport Over Outstanding Public Nuisance Warrant

Fetty Wap was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport Friday afternoon, Dec. 17, following an ankle monitor alert tied to an outstanding warrant.

A spokesperson for the Port Authority Police Department, which oversees Newark Liberty, confirmed the arrest to Rolling Stone. “Officers were dispatched to an ankle monitor call for an active warrant out of North Bergen, New Jersey,” the spokesperson said. “An active warrant was identified and the suspect was then transported to our [Central Police Desk], which is our main checkpoint for arrest processing.”

The outstanding warrant was related to a public nuisance charge, although no additional details were available (a representative for the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately return a request for comment). The Port Authority spokesperson said Fetty Wap — real name Willie Junior Maxwell — was able to post bail and was released after processing.

Representatives for Maxwell did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

Maxwell is also involved in a separate, ongoing federal drug case. The FBI arrested Maxwell at the end of October at New York’s Citi Field ahead of his scheduled performance at Rolling Loud. He later pleaded not guilty to felony charges alleging he and five codefendants conspired to distribute more than 100 kilograms of drugs, including fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.

Maxwell spent nine days in custody before his release on a $500,000 secured bond. At the end of November, Maxwell agreed to a two-month delay amid “plea negotiations”; the next status conference in the case will take place Feb. 2, 2022.