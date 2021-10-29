Fetty Wap Arrested on Federal Drug Charges at Rolling Loud New York

Fetty Wap was arrested by FBI agents on federal drug charges at New York’s Citi Field — the site of this weekend’s Rolling Loud Festival — Thursday afternoon, Oct. 28.

A law enforcement source confirmed to Rolling Stone that the rapper, born William Junior Maxwell II, will be arraigned later today, Oct. 29, at a Central Islip federal court. The indictment against the rapper remains sealed until his arraignment.

According to The Daily News, Fetty Wap— real name William Junior Maxwell II — was part of a group of six men indicted in a drug distribution scheme. The group was allegedly dealing several different drugs and was active while Fetty Wap was famous.

Fetty Wap was booked to perform Thursday at Rolling Loud, and was listed on the fest’s lineup. But according to social media, he did not appear onstage for his scheduled set.

Fetty Wap rose to prominence in 2015 with his massive hit “Trap Queen,” which he followed with two other succesful singles, “679” and “My Way” (the latter featuring Drake). In the years since his breakout, Fetty Wap has released a number of mixtapes, most recently dropping The Butterfly Effect, which is a tribute to his four-year-old daughter, who died in June.

Over the course of his career, however, Fetty Wap, has faced multiple legal issues. In September 2019, he was at the center of an incident in Las Vegas, where he allegedly assaulted three hotel employees. He was charged with three counts of battery, although the majority of the charges were later dropped in exchange for completing 75 hours of community service.

Fetty Wap was also previously arrested in November of 2017 and charged with driving under the influence after police say he was caught drag racing in New York City.