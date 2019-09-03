Fetty Wap Arrested in Las Vegas for Alleged Assault

Fetty Wap has been arrested in Las Vegas on Sunday morning following an alleged assault of three hotel employees, according to the Associated Press. The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, was held by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on three counts of battery.

The rapper reportedly punched three employees at the Mirage Hotel and Casino on the Vegas strip, with local news saying he hit a parking attendant after getting into an argument. Las Vegas police confirmed the arrest and charges to local news station KTNV Las Vegas. Fetty Wap was held for several hours in custody, but has since been released. KTNV reports that the rapper will appear in court in October to face three misdemeanor counts of battery.

This is not Fetty Wap’s first arrest. He was previously arrested in November of 2017 and charged with DUI after police say he was caught drag racing another car in New York City. The rapper recently performed at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey as part of a medley celebrating the Garden State alongside Redman, Naughty by Nature, Queen Latifah and Wyclef Jean. His last album, Fetty Wap, dropped in 2015, with his hit single “Trap Queen” nominated for two Grammy Awards.