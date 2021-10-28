Ferg Is ‘the Ruler’ of Alternate Reality in ‘Green Juice’ Video

Ferg, previously known as A$AP Ferg, has dropped new song “Green Juice” featuring Pharrell. The track was produced by the Neptunes (also known as Pharrell and Chad Hugo).

In the Valentin Petit-directed video for the clip, Ferg is scanned with green lights in a glitchy-alternate reality of New York as he declares “I’m the king, I’m the ruler.” “I run the game, I set the bar,” he raps. “You can not make this shit if you’re a fraud,” Pharrell sings.

It’s Ferg’s first music release following signing with Roc Nation Management. While he dropped the A$AP that he previously used in his name, he is still a part of A$AP Mob, according to a statement from Roc Nation via Variety. “Ferg is very much still part of the Mob, and is A$AP Ferg within A$AP Mob,” the statement said. “Ferg as an individual artist and with his solo career is Ferg.”

Ferg will debut the song live during his set at Rolling Loud New York on Saturday at Citi Field.