 Fennec, 'Boy-U': Song You Need to Know - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next How YouTube Changed Drag Culture Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Song You Need to Know: Fennec, ‘Boy-U’

Chirpy, turbocharged disco from an Indianapolis-based producer

By

Reporter

Elias Leight's Most Recent Stories

View All

“Boy-U,” a new song from Indianapolis musician Fennec, is blasting and delirious, with distant echoes of Nineties house classics (Pete Heller’s “Big Love”) or more recent triumphs in the same vein (Midland’s “Final Credits”) — a dance floor dream brought to life.

The soul samples here are deployed with reckless glee: Fennec builds towers out of vocal snippets, female voices that fly up the scale and pirouette back down, somersaulting like gymnasts and sticking difficult landings. He triggers a new sample before the first has even finished, creating a beautiful babble, a glorious assortment of warbles and trills. High in the mix, everything shimmers and darts; below it, a nasty disco loop does the heavy lifting, demanding movement with a domineering four-to-the-floor pound that doesn’t let up for around five minutes.

Even when it seems like Fennec couldn’t possibly inject more energy into the track, he finds ways to add intensity — a strafing horn section, or a sudden double-time pattern on the cymbal. And to amplify “Boy-U”‘s appeal, Fennec released a cheerful, grainy video where the footage of dancers is charmingly disconnected from the pile-driving rhythm.

“Boy-U” appears on Free Us of This Feeling, which came out at the end of January. Find a playlist of all of our recent Songs You Need to Know selections on Spotify.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.