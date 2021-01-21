Femi Kuti Rails Against Corrupt System on New Song ‘As We Struggle Everyday’

Femi Kuti rails against oppression and corruption on his new single “As We Struggle Everyday,” a track from his upcoming album Stop the Hate, one of two releases the Nigerian musician will drop on February 5th.

“‘As We Struggle Everyday’ is about how hard people work every day to make ends meet and still go to vote corrupt politicians into power who are meant to be in jail,” said Kuti, the oldest son of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti.

The track is the latest offering from Stop the Hate, which is one half of a two-LP Legacy+ project Kuti recorded with his own son, Made Kuti; the younger Kuti’s album For(e)ward also arrives February 5th via Partisan.

“I don’t think it’s been done where a father and son have released on the same day, or have a joint album of this magnitude,” Femi previously said in a statement. “It’s been more joy in my life to see my son be able to express himself in this manner. What other joy could a father want than to experience this in his lifetime?”

Femi’s Stop the Hate, like his father’s classic albums, tackles political issues impacting Nigeria, with pointed song titles like “Na Bigmanism Spoil Government,” “You Can’t Fight Corruption With Corruption,” “Land Grab,” and “Privatisation.”

“I’m talking about the government in Nigeria. The president tried to win the election, and he surrounds himself with everybody who is corrupt. You can’t take money from criminals and then fight criminals. If you are a good guy, you don’t take money from bad guys to fight bad guys. You just have to find a better way to fight bad guys,” Femi said of “You Can’t Fight Corruption With Corruption.”