Hear a Previously Unreleased Tony Allen, Ginger Baker Drum Solo From Fela Kuti ‘Live!’ Reissue

Unearthed recording comes from Africa 70’s performance at the 1978 Berlin Jazz Festival

Jon Blistein

A previously unreleased drum solo featuring Afrobeat legend Tony Allen and Cream’s Ginger Baker has been unearthed for a 50th anniversary reissue of Fela Kuti’s Live!, arriving November 19th via Partisan.

Allen and Baker’s drum solo was taken from Africa 70’s performance at the 1978 Berlin Jazz Festival; famously, this was Africa ’70’s last performance with Kuti, with several members, including Allen, who left the group a few months later. While another drum solo from that same festival had appeared as a bonus cut on a previous edition of Live!, this second part hadn’t been available until now.

The two 1978 Berlin Jazz Festival drum solos will make up Side C of the double-LP vinyl reissue of Live!, while Sides A and B will boast the original album (Side D will feature a bespoke etching of the album artwork). Live! was recorded in 1971 while Baker traveled with Kuti in Africa. Side C of the Live! reissue was remastered from the original tapes at Abbey Road Studios, and the release will be pressed on red vinyl.

Along with Live!, Partisan is prepping a 50th anniversary reissue for another 1971 Kuti album, Fela’s London Scene, which will arrive November 5th. The album will be pressed on a limited edition blue, red and white splatter vinyl, while a special green and white vinyl will be available exclusively via Rough Trade.

