Feist Gets Multiplied Into Oblivion in Psychedelic New ‘Borrow Trouble’ Video

Feist is back with another new song, “Borrow Trouble,” off her upcoming album, Multitudes, set to arrive on April 14.

In a statement, Feist said the song “caused some trouble” of its own as she tried to fine-tune it during the recording process. “It began as a contemplative acoustic morality tale and shape-shifted itself into the sound of trouble itself. It’s a mess that holds its own logic. It’s the convincing cacophony that thoughts can be. It saws away at you until your overwhelm pops an air supply in the form of another idea, a solution that starts with accepting there’s no such thing as perfection.”

Feist added that she got some unexpected advice on how to perfect the song from filmmaker Mike Mills, who insisted she plays drums on the song “because you’re not a drummer.” She also credited her touring bandmate, Amir Yaghmai, with adding the “fist pumping drone of violins,” and multi-instrumentalist Charles Spearin for helping to inspire the chorus: “[He] said ‘Yah but what does borrowing trouble mean?’ And I said, ‘It’s an expression from the old days,’ which became the chorus. May as well let the song explain like I’m doing now.”

“Borrow Trouble” arrives with a music video in which Feist sings along with the song in a rehearsal and recording space, though a surreal effect amplifies the simple premise that multiples Feist’s every movement into eye-popping oblivion. Feist co-directed the video with Mary Rozzi, Colby Richardson, and Heather Goodchild.

“Borrow Trouble” arrives about a month after Feist announced Multitudes and teased the album with three songs, “Hiding Out in the Open,” “In Lighting,” and “Love Who We Are Meant To.” The LP marks Feist’s first album in six years, following 2017’s Pleasure. She’s set to embark on a North American tour in support of the album in May.