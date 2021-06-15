Feist to Debut New Music During ‘Multitudes’ Residency

Feist has announced an upcoming live residency that will take place this summer in Europe. Designed by the singer and designer Rob Sinclair, who worked on David Byrne’s stunning American Utopia live shows, Feist’s Multitudes residency looks to break down the walls between audience and performer, bringing them together after lockdown.

The “intimate” performances as she describes them on Instagram, will be co-produced by TO Live and Summer Festival Kampnagel. “Multitudes” will premiere at Kampnagel Festival in Hamburg, Germany for a five-day run in August.

The shows will explore a number of themes, including communication, grave consequence and chosen optimism, and death and the reluctance of maturing, according to the event’s description. A subsequent residency will take place in Eindhoven and future residencies are expected to be scheduled in North America.

Feist will be accompanied by musicians Todd Dahlhoff and Amir Yaghmai during the Multitudes limited capacity, in-the-round performances.

Earlier this month, Feist joined the Tragically Hip for a performance of their “It’s a Good Life if You Don’t Weaken” during the 2021 Juno Awards. In 2017, Feist released her most recent studio album, Pleasure. It was followed by a podcast series called Pleasure Studies, where each episode examined different themes from the album.