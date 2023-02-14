Feist Teases First Album in Six Years With Three New Songs

Feist is offering up a sampling of songs from her sixth studio album, Multitudes, which is set to arrive on April 14 via Interscope Records.

The singer-songwriter previewed the album with three new songs: “Hiding Out in the Open,” “In Lighting,” and “Love Who We Are Meant To.” Feist will also play some of these new songs during a free Valentine’s Day live-streamed mini concert, airing tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

Multitudes will mark Feist’s first album in six years, following 2017’s Pleasure. The LP was largely written on Feist’s recent tour of the same name, then recorded at a studio in Northern California’s Redwood Forest.

Feist produced the record with Robbie Lackritz and Mocky, and enlisted the help of multi-instrumentalists Gabe Noel, Shahzad Ismaily, and her touring bandmates Todd Dahlhoff and Amir Yaghmai.

Feist made Multitudes not long after the birth of her daughter, as well as the sudden death of her father. In a statement, she said, “The last few years were such a period of confrontation for me, and it feels like it was at least to some degree for everyone. We confronted ourselves as much as our relationships confronted us. It felt like our relational ecosystems were clearer than ever and so whatever was normally obscured — like a certain way of avoiding conflict or a certain way of talking around the subject — were all of a sudden thrust into the light. And in all that reassessment, the chance to find footing on healthier, more honest ground became possible, and the effort to maintain avoidance actually felt like it took more effort than just handing ourselves over to the truth.”

Multitudes Track List

1. “In Lightning”

2. “Forever Before”

3. “Love Who We Are Meant To”

4. “Hiding Out in the Open”

5. “The Redwing”

6. “I Took All of My Rings Off”

7. “Of Womankind”

8. “Become the Earth”

9. “Borrow Trouble”

10. “Martyr Moves”

11. “Calling All the Gods”

12. “Song for Sad Friends”