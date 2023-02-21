Feist Will Bring New Album ‘Multitudes’ on Spring 2023 North American Tour
A little over a month after her upcoming studio album Multitudes, singer and songwriter Feist will be taking the record on the road for a stretch of shows across North America.
The spring tour will begin May 2 in Madison, Wisconsin, and extend through May 19 with a final show in Montréal, Québec ahead of an appearance at the Halifax Jazz Festival in July. Feist will make stops in Minneapolis, Chicago, St. Louis, Nashville, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto, and more.
General sale for the tour will begin Friday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. local time.
Multitudes, out April 14, marks the musician’s first record in six years and features the previously released singles “Hiding Out in the Open,” “In Lighting,” and “Love Who We Are Meant To.”
Alongside the tour announcement, Feist released the official music video for “In Lightning,” which captures her running down a beach during a storm. As the waves crash around her, the singer finds her future illuminated by flashes of light striking down from the sky. “When in lightning flashes flash/And thunder loves me back,” she sings. “And in lightning/I can keep my energy intact/And when the lightning is like the sun/I feel what love could be.”
“The last few years were such a period of confrontation for me, and it feels like it was at least to some degree for everyone,” Feist shared in a statement. “We confronted ourselves as much as our relationships confronted us. It felt like our relational ecosystems were clearer than ever and so whatever was normally obscured — like a certain way of avoiding conflict or a certain way of talking around the subject — were all of a sudden thrust into the light. And in all that reassessment, the chance to find footing on healthier, more honest ground became possible, and the effort to maintain avoidance actually felt like it took more effort than just handing ourselves over to the truth.”
Feist 2023 North American Tour Dates
May 2 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
May 3 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
May 5 – Chicago, IL @ Radius
May 6 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
May 7 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
May 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
May 10 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
May 12 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
May 13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
May 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
May 17 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
May 18 – Toronto, Ontario @ HISTORY
May 19 – Montréal, Québec @ MTelus
July 11 – Halifax, Nova Scotia @ Halifax Jazz Festival
