Fefe Dobson’s ‘Fckn in Love’ Welcomes Back a Star Who Deserved More

For so many BIPOC rock fans in the early aughts, Fefe Dobson ’s presence was a breath of fresh air in a very white scene. It seemed like she never got a fair shake: Label and promotional issues caused album delays and a mixed commercial performance for her early releases.

With her new single, “Fckn in Love,” Dobson arrives back on the scene just in time. Nostalgia for the sound that made her famous is back en vogue: Everyone from Willow Smith to Olivia Rodrigo has been trying on tough and angsty pop-punk for size. Fellow vets of the same era, Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne have found immense success with the revival, even joining forces on Lavigne’s latest album to reaffirm that teenage angst never dies.

Dobson’s latest single leads off an as-yet-untitled new album coming later this year, her first in 12 years. “Fckn in Love” sets rock & roll vocals over a disco-infused track. She’s not riding the nostalgia train; instead, she proves how much of the spunky, no-bullshit style we saw of her when she first debuted is just ingrained in all she does.

“Fckn in Love” is not just a welcome home to a star who deserved more — it’s an excellent, energetic, and fun pop release about how exciting it is to fall for someone. Just like it seems with her sound, Dobson hasn’t lost that teenage vigor just yet.

