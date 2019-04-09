Faye Webster Returns With Silky New Song ‘Flowers,’ Headlining Tour Dates

Faye Webster released a new song “Flowers,” which features Atlanta rapper Father. Webster also released a video of the single, accompanied by new tour dates.
“What do you prefer?/I don’t have that much to offer,” Webster sings in the clip, laying in a bed of vibrant flowers. The floral theme is consistent throughout the video: Webster attempts to put a flower puzzle together, she puts a floral stick-on tattoo on Father, and so on. “Can you just give me all of your time?/I’m gonna try to give you mine.” Father takes the second verse, rapping while watering plants. The duo then reads the song’s lyrics off a karaoke screen.
The third single for her upcoming sophomore album Atlanta Millionaires Club, “Flowers” is a tribute to Father and Awful Records, the Atlanta hip-hop collective that jump-started Webster’s career. Atlanta Millionaires Club will be released on May 24th.
“During my Time on Awful I learned a lot about making music with other members,” Webster said in a statement. “It was refreshing because you don’t think about it and it’s always a spontaneous thing to be in the same room as someone and start working on a song without over thinking. This song is one of those.”
Webster just wrapped up a North American tour on April 6th, where she opened for Stella Donnelly. She’ll resume touring on April 22nd with Lord Huron until In June, where she’ll headline Bonnaroo and embark on her own tour.
Faye Webster Tour Dates
April 22 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
April 23 — Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
April 25 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
April 26 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt
April 27 — Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore Charlotte
April 29 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
April 30 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach
May 1 – Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks
May 3 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen
May 12 – Bremen, DE @ Modernes
May 13 – Hanover, DE @ Capitol
May 14 – Leipzig, DE @ Taubchenthal
May 15 – Vienna, AT – WUK
May 17 – Hamburg, DE @ Große Freiheit Sat. May 18 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp
May 19 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
May 24 — Manchester, UK @ Dot to Dot Festival
May 25 — Bristol, UK @ Dot to Dot Festival
May 26 — Nottingham, UK @ Dot to Dot Festival
May 28 —London, UK @ Bermondsey Social Club
May 29 — London, UK @ Bermondsey Social Club
May 31 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
June 03 — Paris, FR @ Le Boule Noire
June 16 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
June 18 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
June 19 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
June 21 — Toronto, ON @ The Drake
June 22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
June 23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
June 24 — Allston, MA @ Great Scott
June 26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
June 27 — Washington, DC @ DC9
June 28 — Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight
June 29 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl