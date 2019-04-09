Faye Webster Returns With Silky New Song ‘Flowers,’ Headlining Tour Dates

Faye Webster released a new song “Flowers,” which features Atlanta rapper Father. Webster also released a video of the single, accompanied by new tour dates.

“What do you prefer?/I don’t have that much to offer,” Webster sings in the clip, laying in a bed of vibrant flowers. The floral theme is consistent throughout the video: Webster attempts to put a flower puzzle together, she puts a floral stick-on tattoo on Father, and so on. “Can you just give me all of your time?/I’m gonna try to give you mine.” Father takes the second verse, rapping while watering plants. The duo then reads the song’s lyrics off a karaoke screen.

The third single for her upcoming sophomore album Atlanta Millionaires Club, “Flowers” is a tribute to Father and Awful Records, the Atlanta hip-hop collective that jump-started Webster’s career. Atlanta Millionaires Club will be released on May 24th.

“During my Time on Awful I learned a lot about making music with other members,” Webster said in a statement. “It was refreshing because you don’t think about it and it’s always a spontaneous thing to be in the same room as someone and start working on a song without over thinking. This song is one of those.”

Webster just wrapped up a North American tour on April 6th, where she opened for Stella Donnelly. She’ll resume touring on April 22nd with Lord Huron until In June, where she’ll headline Bonnaroo and embark on her own tour.

Faye Webster Tour Dates

April 22 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

April 23 — Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

April 25 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

April 26 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

April 27 — Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore Charlotte

April 29 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

April 30 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach

May 1 – Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks

May 3 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen

May 12 – Bremen, DE @ Modernes

May 13 – Hanover, DE @ Capitol

May 14 – Leipzig, DE @ Taubchenthal

May 15 – Vienna, AT – WUK

May 17 – Hamburg, DE @ Große Freiheit Sat. May 18 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp

May 19 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

May 24 — Manchester, UK @ Dot to Dot Festival

May 25 — Bristol, UK @ Dot to Dot Festival

May 26 — Nottingham, UK @ Dot to Dot Festival

May 28 —London, UK @ Bermondsey Social Club

May 29 — London, UK @ Bermondsey Social Club

May 31 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

June 03 — Paris, FR @ Le Boule Noire

June 16 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

June 18 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

June 19 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

June 21 — Toronto, ON @ The Drake

June 22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

June 23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

June 24 — Allston, MA @ Great Scott

June 26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

June 27 — Washington, DC @ DC9

June 28 — Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

June 29 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl