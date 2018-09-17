Rolling Stone
Father John Misty Readies ‘Live At Third Man Records’ LP

Singer’s surprise September 2017 seven-song set captured direct-to-acetate by Third Man’s Blue Room

Father John Misty's surprise concert at Nashville's Third Man Records in September 2017 will be documented for an upcoming live album.

Father John Misty: Live at Third Man Records features seven songs from the September 26th, 2017 afternoon performance at Third Man’s Blue Room, held just hours before the singer-songwriter’s sold-out gig at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

As is customary for live albums from Jack White’s label, the stripped-down concert was captured with a 1955 Scully Lathe, a direct-to-acetate recording device. Third Man also shared the live LP’s recording of “So I’m Growing Old on Magic Mountain,” while Father John Misty previously posted video of the performance’s “Chateau Lobby #4 (In C for Two Virgins).”

Father John Misty: Live at Third Man Records arrives September 28th; preorder now via Third Man.

Live At Third Man Records Track List

  1. “I Love You, Honeybear”
  2. “I’m Writing A Novel”
  3. “Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings”
  4. “Chateau Lobby #4 (In C for Two Virgins)”
  5. “So I’m Growing Old on Magic Mountain”
  6. “Holy Shit”
  7. “Everyman Needs a Companion”

