Hear Father John Misty Cover Stevie Wonder’s ‘I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)’

Father John Misty has released a rendition of Steve Wonder’s 1972 song “I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever).” The cover, which sees Josh Tillman evoking his best soulful croon, appears as one of six tracks on the musician’s Live At Electric Lady Spotify Session EP.

The EP was recorded in May 2022 at Electric Lady studios in New York City. It features alternative versions of songs off Father John Misty’s most recent LP, Chloë and The Next 20th Century, including “Goodbye Mr. Blue” and “We Could Be Strangers.” Listen to the full EP on Spotify here.

Chloë and the Next 20th Century, Tillman’s fifth LP and follow-up to 2018’s God’s Favorite Customer, arrived in April. The album featured Tillman’s longtime pal Jonathan Wilson in the producer’s chair, and Lana Del Rey covered the new song “Buddy’s Rendezvous” for the limited edition.

Father John Misty is currently on tour in support of the album. After a performance today at Louisville’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival, the musician will to numerous cities around the U.S. through October. In November, he is set to appear at several incarnations of Primavera Sound in South America and at Mexico City’s Corona Capital Festival. The trek continues in Europe and the U.K. next year.