Father John Misty Drops ‘Q4,’ Reveals Cozy Shows at New York City’s Rockefeller Center

Father John Misty recently returned with the ballad “Funny Girl,” released with old Hollywood imagery to match its quirky lyrics. He continues that streak with “Q4,” the latest single from the upcoming album Chloë and the Next 20th Century.

The video prominently displays vintage typestract animation, complete with images of rotary phones, pointe shoes, and, naturally, Josh Tillman with paper eyes. It was directed by Tillman’s frequent collaborator Grant James, who first worked with the songwriter on his “Funtimes in Babylon” video.

“Josh and I have worked together on several occasions,” James said in a 2017 interview. “I’ve directed three music videos for him, and I don’t do music videos that often.”

In addition to his previously-announced symphony shows in Los Angeles and London, Tillman also revealed he’ll be hitting New York City. He’ll perform at Rockefeller Center’s Rainbow Room on April 14, at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Entry is free by buying a signed copy of Chloë at Rough Trade.

Chloë arrives on April 8. It marks his fifth album, after 2018’s God’s Favorite Customer.