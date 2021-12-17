 Father John MIsty Teases New Album Title, 2022 Release Date - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Juice WRLD Documentary Shows the Promise, Personality, and Downfall of a Generational Talent
Home Music Music News

Fear Not, Indie Faithful: Father John Misty Season Is Coming Soon

Chloe and the Next 20th Century appears to be the name of his next album, reportedly due out in April 2022

By
Simon Vozick-Levinson

Deputy Music Editor

Simon Vozick-Levinson's Most Recent Stories

View All
LAKE HUGHES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Father John Misty performs at Harvest Moon: A Gathering to benefit The Painted Turtle and The Bridge School at Painted Turtle Camp on September 14, 2019 in Lake Hughes, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)LAKE HUGHES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Father John Misty performs at Harvest Moon: A Gathering to benefit The Painted Turtle and The Bridge School at Painted Turtle Camp on September 14, 2019 in Lake Hughes, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Father John Misty performs at Harvest Moon: A Gathering to benefit The Painted Turtle and The Bridge School at Painted Turtle Camp on September 14, 2019 in Lake Hughes, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

When the bells toll and 2021 turns to 2022 in a few weeks, it will mark four calendar years since the last time the world got a new album out of Father John Misty. This would have been an unthinkably long time to wait during the run that gave us not one but three album cycles full of mordant folk-rock philosophizing and off-the-wall interviews between 2015 and 2018, but a lot has happened in the world since then, and anyway, papa’s vacation appears to be ending soon.

According to some pure comedians over on the r/fatherjohnmisty subreddit, Misty’s European label, Bella Union, recently mailed out a flexidisc single containing a spoken-word message in which the man himself announces that his new album is titled Chloe and the Next 20th Century and will arrive on April 8. The full message, as transcribed by Stereogum:

Available April 8, 2022 on Sub Pop and Bella Union. Father John Misty’s new album: Chloe And The Next 20th Century. Get it on vinyl, CD, the other one, uh, cassette. And in beautiful deluxe hardback edition with expanded artwork and much more. Is this real? It is. This is the album. You’re listening to it right now. That’s nice. Eleven new tracks produced by Jonathan Wilson and Josh Tillman. Chloe And The Next 20th Century. It’s technically new.

There you go: In just a few months, you can finally take your copy of God’s Favorite Customer off the turntable. 

Father John Misty’s American label, Sub Pop, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

In This Article: Father John Misty

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.