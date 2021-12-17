Fear Not, Indie Faithful: Father John Misty Season Is Coming Soon

When the bells toll and 2021 turns to 2022 in a few weeks, it will mark four calendar years since the last time the world got a new album out of Father John Misty. This would have been an unthinkably long time to wait during the run that gave us not one but three album cycles full of mordant folk-rock philosophizing and off-the-wall interviews between 2015 and 2018, but a lot has happened in the world since then, and anyway, papa’s vacation appears to be ending soon.

According to some pure comedians over on the r/fatherjohnmisty subreddit, Misty’s European label, Bella Union, recently mailed out a flexidisc single containing a spoken-word message in which the man himself announces that his new album is titled Chloe and the Next 20th Century and will arrive on April 8. The full message, as transcribed by Stereogum:

Available April 8, 2022 on Sub Pop and Bella Union. Father John Misty’s new album: Chloe And The Next 20th Century. Get it on vinyl, CD, the other one, uh, cassette. And in beautiful deluxe hardback edition with expanded artwork and much more. Is this real? It is. This is the album. You’re listening to it right now. That’s nice. Eleven new tracks produced by Jonathan Wilson and Josh Tillman. Chloe And The Next 20th Century. It’s technically new.

There you go: In just a few months, you can finally take your copy of God’s Favorite Customer off the turntable.

Father John Misty’s American label, Sub Pop, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.