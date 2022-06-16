Father John Misty Enlists Wife to Direct ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’ Video, Drops Lana Del Rey Track Cover

Father John Misty has enlisted his wife — filmmaker and photographer Emma Elizabeth Tillman — to direct his new video for “Buddy’s Rendezvous.”

The clip for Josh Tillman’s Chloë and the Next 20th Century track was shot in 16mm, and features Starcrawler’s Arrow DeWild and Craig Stark, who recently appeared in Licorice Pizza. Stark’s character is fresh out of jail, plagued by memories of his estranged daughter (DeWild). The two eventually reconnect at Canter’s deli in Los Angeles (“I can stay an hour at Canter’s,” Misty sings) and embrace as the clip concludes.

“‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’ is a world unto itself,” Emma said in a statement. “It is a place out of time. My dream for the video is that it would surrender itself to the power of the song. Although the video and the song can be considered love letters to Los Angeles, the themes are universal. Disappointments, regrets, forgiveness, tenderness, perseverance, and love. The incredible performances by Arrow, Craig, Gilbert Trejo, and David Haley all coalesce to bring this vision to life.”

Tillman also released Lana Del Rey’s dreamy cover of “Buddy’s Rendezvous,” included as a seven-inch single on the Chloë deluxe edition. The rendition leaked online earlier this year, but the video below marks its official release. Tillman joins her on the chorus towards the end of the version.

Chloë, Tillman’s fifth LP, arrived last spring. He’s currently on tour in support of the album, on a trek that extends through early October. Following his two fantastic shows at Rockefeller Center’s Rainbow Room last April, he’ll return to New York City on Sept. 22 for an evening at Radio City Music Hall.