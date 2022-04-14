 Father John Misty Captures Night Life in 'Kiss Me (I Loved You)' Video - Rolling Stone
Father John Misty Captures the Dazzling Night Life in ‘Kiss Me (I Loved You)’ Video

Josh Tillman will play songs from Chloë and the Next 20th Centuryat NYC’s Rockefeller Center on Thursday

Angie Martoccio

Hours before he plays two intimate shows at Rockefeller Center in New York City, Father John Misty has released a new video for “Kiss Me (I Loved You).”

The track is off Josh Tillman’s new album Chloë and the Next 20th Century, released last week. Directed by David Raboy, the video features actors Annie Hamilton and Alexander Zuccaro basking in night life at a bar, complete with rowdy customers and lots of beer.

“Kiss Me (I Loved You)” follows the videos for “The Next 20th Century,“Goodbye Mr. Blue,” “Q4,” and “Funny Girl,” the latter a Rolling Stone Song You Need to Know. 

Tillman celebrated the release of the album — his fifth to date — with a concert at Barbican Hall in London. Following his shows at Rockefeller Center’s Rainbow Room on Thursday, he’ll kick off a proper tour this summer, starting in Greenfield, Massachusetts, on June 26.

