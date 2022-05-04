 Father John Misty Perform 'Kiss Me (I Loved You)' on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next There Are a Million Reasons to Get An Abortion. This Was Mine.
Home Music Music News

Watch Father John Misty’s Intimate ‘Kiss Me (I Loved You)’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

Musician’s new album Chloë and the Next 20th Century is out now

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Father John Misty appeared on The Tonight Show to perform “Kiss Me (I Loved You),” from his recent album, Chloë and the Next 20th Century. Performing with a small orchestra, the musician offered an intimate, thoughtful rendition of the emotional ballad.

Chloë and the Next 20th Century, out now via Sup Pop, is Father John Misty’s fifth studio album and first in four years, following 2018’s God’s Favorite Customer. He released several songs in the lead-up to the album, including “The Next 20th Century” and “Funny Girl.” The music video for “Kiss Me (I Loved You),” directed and edited by David Raboy, stars actors Annie Hamilton and Alexander Zuccaro as customers who spend an evening at a bar.

Father John Misty recently announced a headlining tour in support of Chloë and The Next 20th Century, which will kick off July 31 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre outside Denver and wrap Oct. 8 at the DPAC in Durham, North Carolina. Suki Waterhouse will provide support throughout must of the trek. The Colorado Symphony will back Father John Misty at the Red Rocks gig, while the show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City will boast accompaniment by the New York Pops.

In This Article: Father John Misty, Late-Night TV, The Tonight Show

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.