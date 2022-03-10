 Father John Misty Performs New Single 'Goodbye Mr. Blue' on 'Colbert' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Kanye West Still Isn't Tired of Attacking Pete Davidson in Animated 'Eazy' Video
Home Music Music News

Watch Father John Misty Perform New Single ‘Goodbye Mr. Blue’ on ‘Colbert’

Song will appear on the indie artist’s upcoming album, Chloë and the Next 20th Century

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Father John Misty appeared on The Late Show to showcase his latest song, “Goodbye Mr. Blue.” Appearing on a dimly-lit stage backed by an orchestra, the singer gave an emotional rendition of the song, which reflects on a relationship that fades after the death of a cat.

“Maybe if he’d gone sooner/Could’ve brought us back together last June,” the singer-songwriter croons. “When our last time was our last time/If only then I knew/That last time was our last time/Would have told you/That the last time comes too soon.”

“Goodbye Mr. Blue,” which dropped yesterday, is set to appear on Father John Misty’s next albumChloë and the Next 20th Century, out April 8. The single marks the third offering off the album, following singles “Q4” and “Funny Girl.” The LP is Fthe singer’s first in four years, following 2018’s God’s Favorite Customer. 

Father John Misty has a handful of shows scheduled around the arrival of Chloë and the Next 20th Century — including a pair of gigs in the U.K. and two record-release shows at the Rainbow Room in New York City, both on April 14. He is also slated to appear at several North American festivals this summer.

In This Article: Father John Misty, Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Late-Night TV

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.