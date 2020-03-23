Father John Misty Drops Live LP for COVID-19 Relief

Father John Misty has released a live album to benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 relief fund. In classic Misty fashion, the LP is humorously titled Off-Key in Hamburg, available now via Bandcamp.

Misty, real name Josh Tillman, recorded the 20-song set at Hamburg Elbphilharmonie on August 8th, 2019, accompanied by the Neue Philharmonie Frankfurt. You can hear “Holy Shit” above, one of his beloved songs from I Love You, Honeybear.

Tillman closed the performance with a rare “Leaving L.A” from 2017’s Pure Comedy. He’s played the track only a handful of times, most likely because it clocks in at just over 13 minutes.

Tillman’s last album was 2018’s God’s Favorite Customer. Off-Key in Hamburg is his second live album, following his 2017 surprise concert at Third Man Records. He spent last year touring with Jason Isbell; he sprinkled an unreleased song into his set in June.

Off-Key in Hamburg Tracklist

1. Hangout at the Gallows

2. Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings

3. Mr. Tillman

4. Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of Them All

5. The Night Josh Tillman Came to Our Apt.

6. Strange Encounter

7. Total Entertainment Forever

8. Things It Would’ve Been Helpful to Know Before the Revolution

9. Ballad of the Dying Man

10. A Bigger Paper Bag

11. I Went to the Store One Day

12. Nancy From Now On

13. Chateau Lobby #4 (In C For Two Virgins)

14. Please Don’t Die

15. The Palace

16. God’s Favorite Customer

17. Pure Comedy

18. Holy Shit

19. I Love You, Honeybear

20. Leaving L.A.