Father John Misty Debuts New Song and Man Bun

Singer-songwriter performs new track at tour opener in San Diego

While kicking off his co-headlining tour with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit last night, Father John Misty debuted a new song. “Here’s one you might know,” he sarcastically told the San Diego crowd before launching into the currently untitled track. Decked out in sunglasses and — yes — a man bun, Misty performed a harmonica solo during the song. “Every man is like a country,” he quipped. “You need a map to find you one.”

Misty, real name Josh Tillman, recently performed an unreleased song in Los Angeles last December. He also wrote Khalid’s “Heaven,” released last April. His last album, God’s Favorite Customer, was released a year ago this week. Unlike the press cycles for 2017’s Pure Comedy and 2015’s I Love You, Honeybear, he remained virtually silent, deleting his social media accounts and laying relatively low.

Tillman wraps up his tour with Isbell on June 29th in Tulsa. He’ll then go on tour in Europe, kicking off in Glasgow on August 2nd. “I’m a lifer, man,” Tillman told Rolling Stone in 2017. “You don’t choose the time in which you live when you’re an artist. I just know these fads and ways of thinking are going to come and go, but I’m a lifer.”

 

 

 

 

