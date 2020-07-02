 Father John Misty Preps Covers EP for Bandcamp - Rolling Stone
Father John Misty to Cover Leonard Cohen on Bandcamp EP

Anthem +3 will be available on music platform for one day only

Angie Martoccio

Father John Misty

Father John Misty will release a one-day only EP of covers on Bandcamp on Friday, including two Leonard Cohen songs.

Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images

Father John Misty will drop an EP of covers, Anthem +3, on Bandcamp this Friday for one day only as part of the music platform’s “No Share Revenue Day.”

Misty, a.k.a. Josh Tillman, covers two Leonard Cohen songs on the EP — “Anthem” from 1992’s The Future and “One of Us Cannot Be Wrong” from 1967’s Songs of Leonard Cohen. Also included is a cover of Link Wray’s “Fallin’ Rain” and Yusuf/Cat Stevens’ “Trouble.”

Tillman recorded “Anthem” with his long-time collaborator and producer Jonathan Wilson at Fivestar Studios in Topanga, California. The other tracks were previously released.

Tillman will donate all proceeds to both CARE Action and Ground Game L.A. CARE is an international organization that fights poverty, while the local Ground Game L.A. helps Los Angeles residents with housing, immigration, homelessness, civic participation and more.

Tillman released his last album, God’s Favorite Customer, in 2018. Anthem +3 follows the release of Off-Key in Hamburg, a live album Tillman dropped on Bandcamp to benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 relief fund. Since its release in March, the album has generated over $80 thousand dollars.

Anthem +3 Tracklist

1. Anthem (Leonard Cohen)
2. Fallin’ Rain (Link Wray)
3. Trouble (Yusuf/Cat Stevens)
4. One Of Us Cannot Be Wrong (Leonard Cohen)

 

Father John Misty

 

Father John Misty

