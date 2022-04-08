Watch Father John Misty’s ‘Chloë and the Next 20th Century’ Album Release Concert

Father John Misty has released the complete footage of his two-hour Chloë and the Next 20th Century album release concert, held at the Barbican in London. The musician performed with the Britten Sinfonia, conducted by Jules Buckley.

The concert, which will be available to watch in full through Sunday, April 10, featured renditions of several new songs, including single “Goodbye Mr. Blue” and the album’s title track. The musician also performed past hits, including “I Love You, Honeybear” and “Things It Would Have Been Helpful to Know Before the Revolution.”

Chloë and the Next 20th Century, out now via Sup Pop, is Father John Misty’s fifth studio album and first in four years, following 2018’s God’s Favorite Customer. He has released several songs in the lead-up to the album, including “The Next 20th Century” and “Funny Girl.”

Following his London show, Father John Misty will hold two record-release shows at the Rainbow Room in New York City, both on April 14. He recently announced a headlining tour in support of Chloë and The Next 20th Century, which will kick off July 31 at Red Rocks outside Denver and wrap Oct. 8 at the DPAC in Durham, North Carolina. Suki Waterhouse will provide support throughout must of the trek. The Red Rocks show will feature FJM alongside the Colorado Symphony, while the gig at Radio City Music Hall in New York City will boast accompaniment by the New York Pops.

Tickets for the shows go on sale April 8 at 10 a.m. local time. Full info is available on Father John Misty’s website.