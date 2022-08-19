Fat Joe is Prepping a One-Man Stand-Up Show to Accompany His New Memoir

Fat Joe will perform a one-man stand-up show based on his life and career in New York City this fall.

The performance will feature an introduction from Dave Chappelle and a slew of never-before-heard tales based on Fat Joe’s upcoming memoir, The Book of Jose.

“The world will be getting Fat Joe at his most authentic, vulnerable, and comedic self on that stage,” the rapper said in a statement. “I’m not holding anything back. I’ve always taken pride in my storytelling, but we’re about to take it to the next level.”

Fat Joe’s live performance will be supplemented by archival footage and video interviews with his family, friends, and collaborators. And of course the performance will be punctuated with plenty of music from throughout Fat Joe’s discography.

In The Book of Jose, Fat Joe — born Joseph Antonio Cartagena — will chronicle his rise from a kid in the South Bronx to the multi-platinum selling artist and founder of the Terror Squad. The book is set to be published Nov. 15.

The accompanying live shows will be co-produced by Roc Nation and Magic Lemonade, and directed by Chris Robinson. Event and ticketing details will be announced in the coming weeks.

“I’ve worked with great storytellers, but Fat Joe is easily one of the greatest of all-time,” Magic Lemonade executive producer Rikki Hughes said. “Magic Lemonade is excited to work with Joe and Roc Nation to bring his story to life in an unexpected way.”