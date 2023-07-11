Farm Aid Coming to Indiana With Neil Young, Bob Weir, Dave Matthews, Willie Nelson

Farm Aid is coming to the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana, on September 23 with a bill that includes board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, and Margo Price alongside Bob Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson, Allison Russell, The String Cheese Incident, and Particle Kid. Ticket sales begin Saturday, July 15.

“Family farmers have the solutions to some of our toughest challenges,” Farm Aid President and Founder Willie Nelson said in a statement. “As we face a changing climate, farmers in Indiana, across the Midwest and all over the country are farming in ways that create more resilient farms to build healthy soils and protect our water.”

The show will mark Neil Young’s first public performance at Farm Aid since 2019. He participated in the organization’s Covid-era streaming show in 2020 but skipped the 2021 and 2022 in-person events due to fears about the virus. They were the first Farm Aids he had missed since the formation of the annual charity event in 1985.

“I don’t want to play until you feel safe, and it is indeed, safe,” Young told fans in 2021. “My soul tells me it would be wrong to risk having anyone die because they wanted to hear music and be with friends…no matter where you are, I am with you. Do what you must, but think it through. We will be back. There is much work to do together.”

Young made his return to the stage on February 25 of this year at the United For Old Growth Rally in Victoria, British Columbia. He launched a solo acoustic tour devoted primarily to deep cuts from his extensive catalog in late June, playing only outdoor venues due to lingering concerns about the virus. It wraps up July 24 at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena in Nevada, but he’s hinted at the possibility of another leg. Trending 'Sound Of Freedom' Is a Superhero Movie for Dads With Brainworms Mark Wahlberg, Guy Fieri, Mel Gibson Are All on Jack White's Sh-t List for 'Normalizing' Donald Trump Republican’s 'Whistleblower' Charged as Unregistered Foreign Agent The Trillion-Dollar Grift: Inside the Greatest Scam of All Time

The First Farm Aid was held at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. Over the past 38 years, it has hit venues all across the country and raised over $70 million to help family farmers. This year will mark the third time it has hit Indiana following the 1990 Farm Aid at the Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis and the 2001 event in Noblesville, which took place just 18 days after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“We are honored and excited to bring the Farm Aid experience back to Indiana,” Farm Aid Co-Founder John Mellencamp said in a statement. “My home state holds deep meaning for me and for the generations of family farmers who have dedicated their lives to caring for the Earth and bringing us good food.”