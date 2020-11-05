Faouzia, John Legend Release Duet ‘Minefields,’ Featuring Charlie Puth

Rising singer-songwriter Faouzia has released “Minefields,” a new duet with John Legend. The powerful ballad was co-written by Faouzia, Sam Martin, Ali Tamposi, and J Kash, and features Charlie Puth on piano.

“I’d love for listeners to get what they need from my voice,” Faouzia said in a statement. “If they feel healed or happy, that would be amazing. I hope it’s a safe place for them. I’m just a normal girl trying to be the best version of myself and help others do the same. I care a lot.”

Faouzia first rose to fame in 2015 in her home country of Canada, where she won she won Song of the Year, the Audience Award, and Grand Prix at the Manitoba music contest La Chicane Éléctrique at age 15. Earlier this year, Faouzia recorded the official Arabic-language cover of Kelly Clarkson’s single “I Dare You.” She released her first extended play, Stripped, this past August.

Legend took the stage twice at the Democratic National Convention this year, performing the Bigger Love track “Never Break” on Night Two and the Selma theme “Glory” with Common on the convention’s final night. He also lent a hand in supporting the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden by performing at a digital fundraiser in July.