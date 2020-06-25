Hear Fantastic Negrito, Tank Ball’s New Song ‘I’m So Happy I Cry’

Fantastic Negrito has teamed up with Tarriona “Tank” Ball of Tank and the Bangas for a new single and music video, “I’m So Happy I Cry,” off of his upcoming album Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?

“I was really inspired to write ‘I’m So Happy I Cry’ the day after reading of Juice WRLD’s death,” Negrito said in a statement. “There are so many young artists suffering from what I perceive as mental illness. Imagine having everything you want in the world and still feeling the need to medicate until it kills you. There is something very sick — and tragic — about that.”

He continued: “I mention them because this current movie that’s on repeat, I’ve seen it before, I’ve been in it, and I want to speak out. I want to warn them that they are surrounded by people and companies who profit from the destruction of their minds, bodies, souls and ultimately their community. I’m a middle-aged guy. I have small children, so I try to be very careful about what I’m putting out into the universe. If I feel like I have some experience or wisdom on an issue, I try to make a contribution.”

Ball said of the song: “‘I’m So Happy I Cry’ to me is about being so overjoyed when change finally comes from living a life of constant fear and survival. It’s the truest testament in believing not only is change gonna come, but it is here.”

Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? is out August 14th.