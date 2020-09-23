Fantastic Negrito Recruits E-40 for ‘Searching for Captain Save a Hoe’ Video

Two Oakland artists unite as Fantastic Negrito has recruited E-40 for the singer’s new video for “Searching for Captain Save a Hoe,” an update on the Bay Area rapper’s 1993 single “Captain Save a Hoe.”

The video for “Searching for Captain Save a Hoe” finds Fantastic Negrito and his many personas singing the track while walking around his native Oakland. While E-40 doesn’t appear in the video itself, the rapper delivers his updated verse via text message.

“Working with E-40 is like working with the Godfather of Hip-Hop,” Fantastic Negrito said in a statement. “I am such a fan of his work. He is, and has always been, so original. Light years ahead of what everyone was doing. I think people are just catching up with the genius of E-40.”

The singer added: “You have to be familiar with E-40’s work to understand the title ‘Searching for Captain Save a Hoe.’ For those who are not, I was reversing the role in the original ‘Captain Save a Hoe.’ The character Captain Save a Hoe was reformed and became a savior of men, and in the new song, I am searching for him. I wrote the song from the perspective that I am the ‘hoe.’ Me and my fellow man. Because culturally we refer to women as ‘hoes’ when in fact we are the biggest hoes in the world.”

“Searching for Captain Save a Hoe” appears on Fantastic Negrito’s 2020 LP Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, out now via Cooking Vinyl. Revisit the original adventure of “Captain Save a Hoe” below: