Fan Dies Following Fall at Dead & Company’s Queens Concert

A man died following a 30 to 50-foot fall at Dead & Company’s Friday night show at Flushing, New York’s Citi Field.

According to local news reports, the man — described as a Brooklyn resident in his 40s — fell from an upper tier balcony to the concrete below during the show’s intermission at around 9 p.m.

“He attempted a body flip, fell, and landed on the balcony below,” police told the Daily News. The man was transported to New York Presbyterian Hospital in Queens, where he pronounced dead.

A driver who was working at Citi Field told the New York Post that he saw the man fall after attempting to “flip.” “He was unresponsive and he hit the ground head first. There was no way he survived,” the driver said. “His brother came downstairs and found out he jumped. His brother was with him. He was crying.”

Police taped off the area near the right-field entrance where the incident occurred, the Post added.

Reps for Dead & Company did not respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment at press time.

The supergroup — featuring the Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann alongside John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chiment — kicked off their 31-date summer tour earlier this week with a gig at Raleigh, North Carolina’s Walnut Creek amphitheater. As the band announced earlier this month, fans attending their concerts this summer must show either proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test within 48 hours of the shows, while fans in “pit” seating are required to be fully vaccinated.