False Active Shooter Report Causes Panic, Injuries at Miami’s Rolling Loud

“The commotion resulted in these fans running out of the venue, some of whom were injured and/or scared in the process”

A false active shooter report caused panic Friday at Miami's Rolling Loud as some fans were injured as they quickly fled the false alarm.

A false active shooter report temporarily caused panic Friday night at Miami’s Rolling Loud as some festivalgoers were injured as they quickly fled the Hard Rock Stadium following the false alarm.

“Shortly after 11pm on Friday night, there was a disturbance that led a large group of fans to believe there was an active shooter within the festival grounds,” Rolling Loud organizers said in a statement. “The commotion resulted in these fans running out of the venue, some of whom were injured and/or scared in the process.”

Organizers continued, “Security and public authorities immediately sprung into action, established it was a false alarm and there was not an active shooter in the festival.”

Soon after the scare, the hip-hop festival allowed those fans who fled the grounds to return, and the show proceeded “as planned with slight delays.”

It’s unclear what sparked the panic among festivalgoers. Friday’s performers at Rolling Loud Miami included Migos, Cardi B, YG, Lil Yachty, Rick Ross, Rae Sremmurd and more.

