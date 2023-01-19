Fall Out Boy, Now a Trio, Debut New Single ‘Love From the Other Side’ on Kimmel

Hours before Joe Trohman announced his temporary departure from Fall Out Boy, the now-trio appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to deliver their new single “Love From the Other Side.”

The performance kicked off with Patrick Stump on lead guitar and drummer Andy Hurley playing the opening riffs while bassist Pete Wentz slowly made his way toward the stage, leading a pack of emo-haired doppelgängers who ultimately formed the mosh pit.

Fall Out Boy’s performance was taped before — but broadcast after — Trohman revealed in a statement that he would take a hiatus from the band. The announcement also came just hours after the group shared that their new album So Much (For) Stardust would arrive March 24; Trohman previously missed Fall Out Boy’s Jan. 14 webcast concert in Los Angeles without explanation.

“Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years,” Trohman said. “So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell.”

It's unclear how long Trohman will be away from Fall Out Boy, but he pledged to return to the band. "So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent," he wrote. "In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first. Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision."

In an interview with Rolling Stone last fall, Trohman — Fall Out Boy’s lead guitarist since their founding in 2001 — opened up about abusing opioids in pill form at the band’s peak and previous hiatus. “I hid it well from a lot of people until it got really bad,” he said. “I was taking pill-form heroin, but not seeing it as that. I was not being very smart with my youth and I was wasting it away, trying to quell these illogical obsessive thoughts with drugs that honestly didn’t seem that harmful because they were made in a laboratory and came in a prescription bottle.”

The three-piece Fall Out Boy currently have no tour dates scheduled in support of So Much (For) Stardust.