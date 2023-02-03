‘So Much for (Tour) Dust’: Fall Out Boy Concert Tickets Are Now on Sale — Here’s Where to Get Them

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Sugar, available tickets for Fall Out Boy’s upcoming tour are probably about to start goin’ down. Weeks after announcing their first album in over five years, So Much (for) Stardust, the band shared that they would hit the road this summer in support of their next full-length project. Fall Out Boy fans who’ve had to wait since the group’s last tour in 2018 can now buy tickets to the So Much for (Tour) Dust dates.

General on-sale for the tour started Feb. 3, 2023, with tickets available on Fall Out Boy’s website and Ticketmaster. Though they’ve only been recently released, some seats have seemingly sold out, with resale tickets already appearing on Ticketmaster. Along with Ticketmaster, fans can try shopping for Fall Out Boy tickets on other sites, like Vivid Seats.

Fall Out Boy are set to play now 30 dates across the country for its summertime tour. The group will kick off their So Much for (Tour) Dust concerts in Chicago, with a packed season of stops in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, and Cincinnati, before ending the trek at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey, in August.

Bring Me the Horizon will join the group for a majority of the So Much for (Tour) Dust lineup. The band also announced New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, Alkaline Trio, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade, Carr, and Royal & the Serpent will appear at select stops.

Due March 24, So Much (for) Stardust marks Fall Out Boy’s follow-up to the band’s 2018 album Mania, and features recent releases including “Love From the Other Side” and “Heartbreak Feels So Good.”

“We wanted to get back to the way we used to work,” frontman Patrick Stump previously said in a statement of the album. “We wanted to make a record that was really lovingly crafted and deliberate and patiently guided – like someone cooked you a delicate meal. I’m not a very proud guy, but I’m pretty proud of this record.”

Fall Out Boy So Much For (Tour) Dust 2023 Concert Dates

Fall Out Boy will head all over the country during their So Much for (Tour) Dust dates. Check out the complete tour schedule below, with concerts set for Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and more.

June 21 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

June 23 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 24 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

June 27 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 1 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium

July 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium

July 5 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 9 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 11 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

July 13 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater

July 15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 16 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 19 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 22 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 24 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater

July 29 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 30 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 1 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

Aug. 2 – Boston, MA Fenway Park

Aug. 4 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 5 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 6 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion