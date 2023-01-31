Fall Out Boy Share Full ‘So Much for (Tour) Dust’ Tour Dates After Cryptic Venue Teasing

Fall Out Boy will embark on their first solo headlining tour since 2018 this summer. The So Much For (Tour) Dust tour, named after their upcoming studio album So Much (For) Stardust, will feature 29 dates across North America. It is currently unclear whether or not longtime guitarist Joe Trohman will join them on tour.

The band will be joined on the road by Bring Me the Horizon on most dates, with support from Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade, and Carr for select shows.

The So Much For (Tour) Dust tour is scheduled to begin with a hometown show at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on June 21. Fall Out Boy will make stops in Dallas, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Cincinnati, Virginia Beach, Atlanta, Toronto, and more. The tour will wrap on Aug. 6 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in New Jersey.

Public on-sale begins Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on the official Fall Out Boy website.

Fall Out Boy first teased tour dates supporting the album, out March 24, with cryptic “They Will Come” messages plastered on venue marquees throughout Chicago, Metro, and Wrigley Field, with nods to the 1989 film Field of Dreams.

Fall Out Boy So Much For (Tour) Dust Dates

June 21 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

June 23 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 24 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

June 27 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 1 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium

July 5 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 9 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 11 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

July 13 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater

July 15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 16 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 19 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 22 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 24 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater

July 29 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 30 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 1 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

August 2 – Boston, MA Fenway Park

August 4 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 5 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 6 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion