Fall Out Boy Share Full ‘So Much for (Tour) Dust’ Tour Dates After Cryptic Venue Teasing
Fall Out Boy will embark on their first solo headlining tour since 2018 this summer. The So Much For (Tour) Dust tour, named after their upcoming studio album So Much (For) Stardust, will feature 29 dates across North America. It is currently unclear whether or not longtime guitarist Joe Trohman will join them on tour.
The band will be joined on the road by Bring Me the Horizon on most dates, with support from Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade, and Carr for select shows.
The So Much For (Tour) Dust tour is scheduled to begin with a hometown show at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on June 21. Fall Out Boy will make stops in Dallas, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Cincinnati, Virginia Beach, Atlanta, Toronto, and more. The tour will wrap on Aug. 6 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in New Jersey.
Public on-sale begins Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on the official Fall Out Boy website.
Trending
Fall Out Boy first teased tour dates supporting the album, out March 24, with cryptic “They Will Come” messages plastered on venue marquees throughout Chicago, Metro, and Wrigley Field, with nods to the 1989 film Field of Dreams.
Fall Out Boy So Much For (Tour) Dust Dates
June 21 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
June 23 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 24 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater
June 27 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
June 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
July 1 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium
July 5 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 9 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
July 11 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
July 13 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater
July 15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 16 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 19 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 22 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 24 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater
July 29 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 30 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
August 1 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
August 2 – Boston, MA Fenway Park
August 4 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 5 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
August 6 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion